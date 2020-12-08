Breakdancing has been announced as a new event for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach made the announcement on Monday saying organisers are attempting to bring a younger audience to the Games.

He said: "With this programme we are making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 fit for the post-corona world.

"We are further reducing the cost and complexity of hosting the Games. There is also a strong focus on youth."

The move comes as host cities are allowed to suggest sports they would like to include.

Rules for breakdancing at the Olympics will now need to be written up, along with a scoring system.

A number of new sports were added for the Tokyo Games including climbing, surfing and skateboarding.

The Paris Games will also make history by becoming the first Olympics to have a 50/50 split between male and female participants.

"While we will achieve gender equality already at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we will see for the first time in Olympic history the participation of the exact same number of female athletes as male athletes," Bach added.

And Paris 2024 sports director Jean-Philippe Gatien said: "It’s a nice reference to the 1900 Paris Olympics, when it was the first time that women were at the Games.

"It suits perfectly what we want to do with those Games. It will be Games that are young, urban and creative."

The number of events at the 2024 Olympics will be reduced by ten from Tokyo, meaning 329 will take place in Paris.