Heartbreak for British climber Molly Thompson-Smith as she misses out on Olympic spot
Molly Thompson-Smith has missed out on a spot at the delayed Tokyo Olympics after coming eighth in the combined Climbing European Championships final.
In order to qualify the climber, who made history earlier this week as the first British woman to win a European medal, had to top the table of eight climbers at the competition in Moscow.
The first event, Speed and Boulder disciplines, saw the 23 year-old placed seventh, so her Olympic dream rested on the second round Lead.
While she put up a good fight, a third-place finish meant she finished eighth overall with Russia’s Viktoriia Meshkova taking the Tokyo spot.
The other British climber in action, Will Bosi, also finished eighth in the men’s event and so will have to wait alongside Thompson-Smith for Paris 2024 in their bid for Olympic places.