Olympic champion skier Lindsey Vonn hits out at body shamers after posting bikini shots

US alpine ski racing star Lindsey Vonn has revealed the importance of feeling confident about your body and to 'love yourself no matter what the haters say’.

It comes after she was criticised with a series of ‘ruthless comments’ about the way her body looked after posting several pictures in her bikini on Instagram.

The 36 year-old Olympic champion has now shared an empowering message online about body positivity.

She wrote: "I’ve posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me.

“I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right....But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am.”

She has now urged those who feel ‘self conscious’ about their appearance to ‘stay strong and healthy.'

Vonn, who has earned 43 World Cup gold medals in the Downhill, added: "I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me. One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind.

"No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey.

"So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say.

“Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive... lets keep up the culture of body positivity going!”