NWSL’s Sky Blue FC sign midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe on a multi-year deal
Ghanaian international Jennifer Cudjoe has signed a multi-year deal at National Women’s Soccer League side Sky Blue FC.
The 26-year-old midfielder previously signed a short-term contract after impressing the club during open tryouts.
She appeared in all six matches and started four of them during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.
On her signing, Cudjoe said: "I am excited to continue my journey with Sky Blue.
“This is a dream for me, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I want to thank each of my teammates for welcoming me with open arms and helping me grow as a player. I am going to give my all to the Club and work harder to help achieve our goal.”
She represented Ghana at both the under-17 and under-20 Women’s World Cup.
Sky Blue FC head coach Freya Coombe added: "I am really pleased to have Jennifer continue with the team following her successful debut at the Challenge Cup.
“Jennifer eats, sleeps, and breathes football. Her enthusiasm is infectious in the team. She brings a different dimension to the midfield and I look forward to helping her continue on the next step of her incredible journey.”
Sky Blue FC are set to compete in the league’s NWSL Fall Series which is due to begin on September 5.