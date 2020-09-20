NWSL Fall Series: North Carolina Courage frustrated in goalless draw with Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage failed to maintain their perfect start to the NWSL Fall Series as Orlando Pride’s first match in nearly a year ended goalless.
Courage created several chances in the second half to win the game but were wasteful in front of goal and ultimately had to settle for a point.
After a cagey opening to the game, Courage nearly broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time when Abby Dahlkemper’s free-kick found Debinha in the box but the Brazilian fired wide.
Debinha was presented with another chance shortly after the break when Lauren Milliet’s wonderful cross found her in the middle, only for her to be thwarted by a good save from Orlando keeper Ashlyn Harris.
Courage continued to press in the latter stages of the match but failed to find a way past Harris as Orlando held on for an impressive draw.
Pride had not played since October 2019 due to pulling out of the NWSL Challenge Cup in the summer after six players tested positive for coronavirus.
And they were up against a Courage side who had beat Houston Dash 4-3 last weekend in thrilling fashion.
But Marc Skinner’s outfit were able to keep Courage at bay as Debinha’s lack of cutting edge in the final third proved costly for the home side.