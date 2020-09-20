As it happened: NWSL Fall Series - Chicago Red Stars 4-1 Sky Blue FC
Check out what happened when Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue FC met in the NWSL Fall Series.
Chicago Red Stars 4-1 Sky Blue FC
FULL-TIME: That’s all she wrote. Chicago bounce back from going a goal down to thump Sky Blue here.
Kealia Watt was undoubtedly the player of the match as she scored twice and assisted another in a sensational display of pace, power and clinical finishing.
Chicago bounce back from their defeat to Washington Spirit as they inflict a first loss of the NWSL Fall Series on Sky Blue.
90+1 min: There was actually five minutes added, even better.
Another effort whistles past Naeher’s goal. She has had a very boring afternoon since conceding the early goal.
90 min: There will be four minutes added on here. Not that we need it. This one was over a long time ago.
86 min: Corner for Chicago as they manage this game well in the final stages here.
The ball is swung in and Sheridan claims at the second attempt.
83 min: Monaghan has a long range effort but it doesn’t trouble Naeher.
Another shot off target for Sky Blue. This is a perfect example of how their finishing is to blame for this result.
80 min: Chicago playing this one out now. Not a great deal to report here…
76 min: Final hydration break here. Don’t think there is any way back for Sky Blue.
74 min: Dangerous ball across the box from substitute Skroski but it evades everyone.
Someone had to be there to put that in!
71 min: Watt has been the difference for Chicago today. Two goals and one assist, punishing Sky Blue.
Onumonu, on the other hand, has struggled to find her shooting boots since her early goal.
She charges towards the final third but can only drag her shot wide this time.
69 min: Onumonu found in the box. She lays the ball off to Woldmoe but she can’t convert as it’s well wide.
The story of the day for Sky Blue. Wasteful.