Norwegian striker Karina Saevik signs for VfL Wolfsburg after just one season at PSG
Norwegian striker Karina Saevik has signed for VfL Wolfsburg after just one season at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 24 year-old attacker has joined on a two-year deal until the summer of 2022.
During the 2019/20 season at PSG she made 17 appearances and scored three goals.
On her signing, she said: "I’m delighted to be joining one of the greatest clubs in women’s football and to have the opportunity to further my career in such a professional environment.
“I obviously want to play my part in ensuring that VfL continue to play good football and win more titles.”
Saevik made her senior international debut for Norway last year and has since earned 16 caps.
During that same year she also won the Algarve Cup and featured in the national squad at the World Cup in France.
VfL Women’s sporting director Ralf Kellermann added: "I’m delighted that we have managed to acquire Karina who is an experienced striker on the international stage and who had already made a positive impression on us at the World Cup last year.
“I’m sure that she will have an immediate impact on our squad.”
VfL Wolfsburg won the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2013 and 2014 and are the reigning champions of the Frauen-Bundesliga league.
The side currently sit in third and will face SV Meppen on September 27.
Saevik is preparing for a Euro qualifier game against Wales which is due to take place in Oslo on September 22.