- (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
14:52pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Norwegian ski star Ragnhild Mowinckel has returned to the slopes for the first time after 17 months. 

The 27 year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament during the downhill training in Soldeu’s World Cup finals in 2019.

She is a two-time silver medallist in the downhill and giant slalom at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang and earned her first World Cup win less than a month after the Games. 

A year later she won her first world championships bronze medal in the alpine combined and finished in fifth in the World Cup overall standings. 

Mowinckel said: "After 17 months of rehab and two ACL reconstructions, I’m finally back on snow.

“Since my crash in March 2019 I’ve only had one goal, to get back to the World Cup and race again.”

