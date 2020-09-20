Orlando Pride will play their first match in nearly a year this evening when they take on North Carolina Courage in the NWSL Fall Series.

Pride were forced to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup back in June after six players tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, they have not played a competitive game since they drew 2-2 with OL Reign on October 13, 2019.

Contrastingly, North Carolina played just seven days ago and got off to a winning start in the Fall Series with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Houston Dash.

After finishing top of the table in the preliminary round of the Challenge Cup, Paul Riley’s side were dumped out of the tournament in the quarter-finals by Portland Thorns.

But they will be looking to put that disappointing to one side and make it two wins from two tonight as they go in search of the Fall Series title.

US stars Ali Kreiger and Ashlyn Harris could both feature for Pride, but Alex Morgan will not be available as she has moved to Women’s Super League side Tottenham for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

What time does the match kick off?

The two clubs will take to the field at 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on Saturday, September 19.

Where can I watch it if I live in the US?

The match will be available to watch for North American viewers on CBS All Access.

What about if I live elsewhere?

If you are watching from outside of North America, you will have to stream the game rather than watch it on your TV.

Twitch is the place for you to stream the match and all other NWSL Fall Series fixtures.