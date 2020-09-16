Domestic and recreational cricket season start delayed until August 1
10:15am, Wed 16 Sep 2020
The start of the 2020 domestic cricket season has been further delayed and will not start until August 1 at the earliest, the England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed.
With the inaugural series of The Hundred already postponed, the board remain hopeful that some form of domestic cricket will be able to return this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes the Natwest T20 Blast, the Specsavers County Championship and the Royal London 50-over competition.
Meanwhile, England’s players have begun their return to training in isolation at grounds around the country ahead of their anticipated three-Test series against the West Indies in July.