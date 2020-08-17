Liverpool have announced Niamh Fahey as captain ahead of the FA Championship 2020/21 season.

The 32 year-old defender is preparing for her third season with the squad after re-signing in the summer.

She has won the Women’s Super League title in 2011, 2012 and 2015 as well as having five FA Cup titles to her name.

Fahey will be looking to help lead her side to promotion into the WSL after they were relegated at the end of last season.

On her new role, she said: "It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I never thought would happen.

"For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

"It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong.

“We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities.”

The Republic of Ireland international has also earned 90 caps for her country after making her debut in 2007.

The Reds have also confirmed Rachel Furness as vice-captain ahead of the new season after joining in January last year.

The 32 year-old midfielder will also bring experience she has gained from her time with Northern Ireland since making her debut in 2005.

Furness added: "It’s a great honour and shows the belief the management have in myself as a player and a person.

“I’m looking forward to the responsibility and using my experiences to get the best out of the team this season as well as push myself to be even better."

The FA Championship 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 5 and Liverpool will face Durham on September 6.