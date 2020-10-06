New Zealand’s ASB Classic in January 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns
The 2021 ASB Classic set for January has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, won’t be able to defend her title in the event as a result.
French star Ugo Humbert is the reigning men's champion in the event, which tennis players use as preparation ahead of the Australian Open later in the month.
ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge said ‘safety has to be our priority’.
He added: "We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news, but safety has to be our priority.
"I'd like to thank the incredible dedication from the Classic team, volunteers and our sponsors who have strived tirelessly to make an event happen this summer."
Dates for the event had not been confirmed but it’s usually among the first on the WTA and ATP calendars.