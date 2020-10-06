New Zealand’s ASB Classic in January 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

The 2021 ASB Classic has been called off
The 2021 ASB Classic has been called off - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
11:26am, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The 2021 ASB Classic set for January has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, won’t be able to defend her title in the event as a result.

French star Ugo Humbert is the reigning men's champion in the event, which tennis players use as preparation ahead of the Australian Open later in the month. 

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge said ‘safety has to be our priority’.

He added: "We are obviously incredibly sad to share this news, but safety has to be our priority.

"I'd like to thank the incredible dedication from the Classic team, volunteers and our sponsors who have strived tirelessly to make an event happen this summer."

Dates for the event had not been confirmed but it’s usually among the first on the WTA and ATP calendars.

Sign up to our newsletter

ATP Tour

WTA Tour

Coronavirus