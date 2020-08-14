Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman is closing in on a deal with the Football Association to become the new England boss.

The current head coach of the Lionesses, Phil Neville, will leave the role when his contract expires in July next year.

Wiegman has had a great deal of success in The Netherlands set-up - (Copyright Imago/PA Images )

Wiegman could be named as his successor later today, according to Sky Sports.

The 50-year-old has been in charge of Netherlands since January 2017, leading them to glory at the European Championships later that year.

And she also guided the national team to the World Cup final last summer where they were beaten by reigning champions United States.

However, the Dutch FA KNVB have refused to shed much light on Wiegman’s situation.

In a statement, they said: "We never comment in cases where our coaching staff have been linked to other clubs/associations.

"The only thing we can say from our perspective, is that the KNVB and Sarina spoke about her future after the OG 2021 (when her contract will end) before the summer holidays have started.

"After the holiday period, they will follow this up in a new meeting."

It is not yet known whether Neville will take charge of the Great Britain Olympic team next summer, a tournament which will begin after the end of his contract.

The FA have not confirmed when the Lionesses will return for their first match back after the coronavirus pandemic.