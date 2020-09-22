Netball’s Constellation Cup between Australia and New Zealand postponed until 2021
Netball’s Constellation Cup between the world’s top two teams, Australia and New Zealand, has been postponed until 2021.
The two nations made the joint decision to push back the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will take place in January and February next year, with a second meeting scheduled for October 2021.
Netball Australia Executive General Manager of Performance Stacey West said: “While we are eager to see the Origin Diamonds out on court this year, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Constellation Cup series due to the impact of quarantining requirements for both nations, and for the wellbeing of our athletes.”
Netball NZ Head of High Performance Keir Hansen added: “While it is disappointing not to be able to meet the Diamonds this year, we understand that in a year such as this, prioritising athlete welfare is paramount.”
Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball league doesn’t finish until October 18 and the national players involved will need to rest before the Cup starts.
Exact dates of the Cup for 2021 are yet to be announced.