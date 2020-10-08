Yasmin Parsons re-signs for Surrey Storm ahead of 2021 season in what will be her sixth year with the club
Surrey Storm have re-signed Yasmin Parsons ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.
The 27 year-old attacker is Mikki Austin’s first signing of the new season and has been with the club since 2015.
The vice-captain was also part of the squad in 2016 when Storm won the title.
She said: "I’m excited to be back with the Storm family for my sixth year with the club.
"It’s always an honour to put that duck egg blue dress on.
“This year is going to look slightly different with the absence of some legends who recently announced their retirement, but as a new team we are ready for the challenges ahead – it’s the start of something new.”
The star has also recently been named in the England Netball squad ahead of their upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand later this month.
Austin added: “As an English Rose and our vice captain, Yaz is such a key member of the team and what we are trying to build here at Surrey Storm.”
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to begin in February.