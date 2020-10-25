West Coast Fever sign shooter Sasha Glasgow for 2021 season
Suncorp Super Netball club West Coast Fever have announced the signing of Sasha Glasgow ahead of the 2021 season.
The star shooter has joined from the Adelaide Thunderbirds where she spent four seasons with the side.
Fever head coach Stacey Marinkovich said: "Sasha is an exciting young talent who has proven her versatility across both the goal shooter and goal attack position at SSN level.
“She utilises a good variation of attributes when coming up against experienced defenders and I am looking forward to seeing how we can develop and challenge Sasha both on and off the court.”
Glasgow, who scored 503 goals over 32 games for Thunderbirds, added: “I’m so excited, I couldn’t be happier to be joining the Fever team, the girls have got such a great culture and obviously Stacey really drives that. I’m really honoured to be a part of it and put on the green next year.”