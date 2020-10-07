Wales’ Sophie Morgan to captain Celtic Dragons in 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season
Celtic Dragons’ Sophie Morgan is set to captain the side again after re-signing ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.
The 28 year-old midcourter led the team in their first three matches of the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Morgan, who has earned over 30 caps for Wales, said on her signing: "It was a no brainer for me to sign for Dragons for the coming season.
"As much as the 2020 season was a short and sweet one, I was extremely excited about our squad and what we could do going forward. Overall we had a very young team, but from the three games we were lucky enough to play I think we showed character and spells of exciting netball that teams struggled to stop.
“Over time, as we develop some further consistency, I think we can really challenge teams within the league.”
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague is set to begin in February.