Strathclyde Sirens have re-signed Gia Abernethy ahead of the Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season.
The 26 year-old midcourter will now spent a third season with the side after she took on the role as captain last year.
The Australian has previously played in the Suncorp Super League for Adelaide Thunderbirds.
On her signing, she said: "Last season was cut short after three games but we were so happy to get that win on our 'final' game.
"It would have been nice to get the first two wins on the board as well, but it just makes us hungry and look forward to next season even more.
"Having experienced lockdown over the past few months you definitely take for granted being able to see the team every day.
“I'm very much looking forward to getting back to training with the girls with some old faces and maybe some new ones too. I can't wait to get started!”
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to get underway in February.