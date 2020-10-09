Vitality Netball Superleague’s Celtic Dragons sign Laura Rudland from Team Bath
Vitality Netball Superleague club Celtic Dragons have announced the signing of Laura Rudland ahead of the 2021 season.
The 25 year-old attacker has previously spent three seasons with Team Bath and one season with Severn Stars in netball’s top flight. And she was part of Team Bath’s squad during two Superleague play-offs in 2017 and 2019.
On her signing, she said: "I am so excited to join Celtic Dragons for the 2021 season.
"Dragons have always been a cohesive team who support and work for each other and I am really looking forward to being a part of that culture. I think that the squad is really exciting.
“It is such a young group and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this year. I think we will learn and grow a lot with each opportunity we get.”
Director of Netball Tania Hoffman added: “Having Laura join us is a massive boost for the squad. Not only does she provide options at goal-attack and wing-attack, but her knowledge and ability to read the game makes her a huge asset.”
The star will join captain Sophie Morgan who was the side’s first signing of the new season.