Vitality Netball Legends Series between England and Jamaica postponed
The Vitality Netball Legends Series between England's Vitality Roses and Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four-test series was due to take place behind-closed-doors at the end of the month which would have marked the first international competition on home soil in a year.
Head coach Jess Thirlby had already named her squad which included the return of star shooter Helen Housby, as Serena Guthrie and Natalie Haythornthwaite were set to co-captain the team.
In a statement England Netball said: "We are hugely disappointed that the series cannot happen in January, but with the extended restrictions to international travel between the UK and Jamaica, it isn’t possible for the fixture to go ahead as planned.
“We would like to thank the Jamaican national team and the Vitality Roses for their collective efforts to plan and prepare for the series to date, and their support in making this decision.
"As we look ahead to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, we are committed to getting the Vitality Roses back to the court for crucial preparation and competitive game time.
“We are working behind the scenes to confirm potential new fixtures, whilst continuing to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff.”
New dates for the event will be announced later this year.