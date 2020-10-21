Australian star Karyn Bailey has re-signed for Surrey Storm ahead of the Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The 34 year-old is one of the top shooters in the English league and is set to return for a second season.

She has previously played for Queensland Firebirds, Victorian Fury and Melbourne Vixens.

She said: “It’s an honour to be back playing for Surrey Storm for the 2021 season.

“We have continued to build a formidable team and cement connections during this difficult time and I cannot wait to step back on court wearing the duck egg blue dress.”

Saracens Mavericks’ Aliyah Zaranyika has re-signed after impressing during her debut season earlier this year.

The defender wasn’t able to play the full season after it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On her signing, she said: “I’m so excited and extremely grateful to be re-joining the Mavs senior squad for a second season. Having come through the Pathway, this has been an incredible journey so far and I can’t wait for it to continue.”

Celtic Dragons have added to their squad after signing Wales international Rebecca Baker.

The 23 year-old attacker has joined from Team Bath Toucans.

Dragons’ director of netball Tania Hoffman said: "Rebecca is a very talented and very hard working young netballer.

"I'm excited to see her take her opportunities in Superleague's set-up."

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning have re-signed Beth Gabriel and Annabel Roddy.

Gabriel, 19, moved earlier this year to the Midlands from Severn Stars, and will now play a second season with Lightning.

She has competed at national level for her age group and earned a place in the under-19 tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2019.

She said: “I’m so excited to be back at Lightning for my second season! I’m looking forward to gaining more experience and building with the team from where we left off. I can’t wait to get started.”

Roddy will also be returning to the fold.

The star captained the England under-19 squad last year and will be looking for another successful season in the Superleague.

On her return to Lightning, Roddy said: “I am super excited for my third season at Lightning. I’m looking forward to challenging myself and building on from previous years and I can’t wait to start training with the team and making the 2021 season one to remember. I’m determined to make it the best one yet.”