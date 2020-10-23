Star shooter Kaylia Stanton ‘devastated’ not to be offered new contract at West Coast Fever

Kaylia Stanton has not been offered a new contract at Fever
Kaylia Stanton has not been offered a new contract at Fever - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
18:57pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Shooter Kaylia Stanton says she is ‘absolutely devastated’ not to be offered a new contract at West Coast Fever for the 2021 season. 

The 26 year-old has been at the club since 2014 but will now be looking elsewhere in Suncorp Super Netball. 

She was also a member of the squad during two Grand Finals in 2018 and 2020. 

Stanton wrote on Instagram: “I am not going to sugar coat it, I’m absolutely devastated and completely shattered I won’t be a part of their 2021 plan. 

"I have been with Fever for 7 seasons and have been incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play with one club for such a long time. 2020 has definitely challenged me in so many ways. Nevertheless, I am incredibly lucky to be able to play the game I love.

“I’m not sure what’s on the horizon next but there’s still plenty of netball left in me. As they say, here if you need.”

Fever head coach Stacey Marinkovich added: "In her almost decade with the Club, Kaylia has been a valued member of West Coast Fever, and I have seen immense growth in her game during that time.

“Kaylia provided the team with great energy and passion, and this was an incredibly tough decision to make.”

Sign up to our newsletter

West Coast Fever

Suncorp Super Netball