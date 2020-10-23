Star shooter Kaylia Stanton ‘devastated’ not to be offered new contract at West Coast Fever
Shooter Kaylia Stanton says she is ‘absolutely devastated’ not to be offered a new contract at West Coast Fever for the 2021 season.
The 26 year-old has been at the club since 2014 but will now be looking elsewhere in Suncorp Super Netball.
She was also a member of the squad during two Grand Finals in 2018 and 2020.
Stanton wrote on Instagram: “I am not going to sugar coat it, I’m absolutely devastated and completely shattered I won’t be a part of their 2021 plan.
"I have been with Fever for 7 seasons and have been incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play with one club for such a long time. 2020 has definitely challenged me in so many ways. Nevertheless, I am incredibly lucky to be able to play the game I love.
“I’m not sure what’s on the horizon next but there’s still plenty of netball left in me. As they say, here if you need.”
Fever head coach Stacey Marinkovich added: "In her almost decade with the Club, Kaylia has been a valued member of West Coast Fever, and I have seen immense growth in her game during that time.
“Kaylia provided the team with great energy and passion, and this was an incredibly tough decision to make.”