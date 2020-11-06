South Africa’s Zanele Vimbela to miss Vitality Netball Superleague season following knee injury
South Africa netball star Zanele Vimbela is set to miss the Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season with Strathclyde Sirens following a knee injury.
The 31 year-old defender will undergo surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament at a recent TNL Tournament in South Africa.
Vimbela said: “Although it was great to get out on court and play in South Africa’s TNL, sadly it’s been short lived through sustaining a knee injury.
"I was really looking forward to getting back to the UK and getting back out on court with my Sirens teammates and it’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to take part in the Vitality Netball Superleague.
"It will be a challenging journey to recovery, but it will be worth it to get back out on court, in a better and stronger form.”
A replacement for Vimbela in the Sirens squad will be announced in due course.
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to begin in February.