South Africa star Ine-Mari Venter to leave Queensland Firebirds
Ine-Mari Venter is set to leave Suncorp Super League club Queensland Firebirds to explore opportunities abroad.
The 25 year-old played seven games for the side after making her debut at the start of the 2020 season.
Queensland Firebirds’ High Performance Director Jeremy Hickmans said: "Ine has continued to impress everybody at the Club, both as a player and a person, from the moment she set foot in the door and she should be very proud of the contribution she has made to our group.
“While she will certainly be missed, we know it’s important in the context of her international playing career that she continue to challenge herself at the highest level, and we wish her nothing but success in the next phase of her career.”
The side ended the season in fifth with 26 points.