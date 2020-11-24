South Africa squad announced ahead of three-Test netball series against Malawi Queens
SPAR Proteas head coach Dorette Badenhorst has named her 15-player squad ahead of the side’s three-Test netball series against the Malawi Queens later this week.
Sigi Burger, who was part of the South Africa 2019 World Cup team, has been selected for the squad.
The star shooter also won gold at the African Netball Championships which were held in Cape Town in October last year.
Ine-Marí Venter is set to add to her caps after making her senior debut for the national side in 2016.
She will bring plenty of shooting experience from the Suncorp Super Netball league where she currently plays for top-flight club Queensland Firebirds.
It will be the first time South Africa and Malawi have played each other since the African Netball Championships.
Defenders Phumza Maweni and Nicola Smith will also return to the national set-up.
The series will be played behind-closed-doors at Sun City from November 26-29.
South Africa’s 15-player squad:
Sigi Burger, Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Rome Joubert, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Tshina Mdau, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Bongiwe Msomi, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Shadine van der Merwe and Ine-Marí Venter.