South Africa to kick off 2021 netball season with three-match test series against Uganda
South Africa are set to face Uganda in a three-match netball test series in Cape Town in early 2021.
The Spar Proteas will head into the series off the back of a three-test winning streak against Malawi last month.
The series will act as preparation for the squad ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said: "The series against Uganda who are ranked seventh in the world is part of our preparations for the Netball World Cup.
"It is important for our players to play as many competitive matches as possible so that they get some game time under their belts and at the same time give coaches adequate time to try out various combinations.
"After our success against world number five Malawi in Sun City earlier this month, we want to show that we are indeed number one in Africa."
The series will take place for one week between January 20-27, with the venues and squads set to be announced next month.