South Africa to host Malawi Queens in three-Test netball series
South Africa’s SPAR Proteas are set to host the Malawi Queens in a three-Test netball series later this month.
It will be the first time South Africa and Malawi have played each other since last year’s Netball Africa Cup, where the Proteas sealed victory.
The event will be played behind-closed-doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place in a bubble due to the lockdown regulations.
SPAR Proteas head coach Dorette Badenhorst’s squad will take part in a training camp ahead of the series, before a final team of 15 players is selected.
She said: "I am delighted that we will have the SPAR Challenge Series taking place this year against Malawi.
"As a team, we have been challenged by a difficult year riddled with Covid-19, we are thankful for the opportunity to play an international game this year.
“Playing against any African country is never easy, but this will be a great challenge for the players, and we are looking forward to building the team.”
The series will take place from November 26-30.
South Africa’s provisional 30-player squad:
Defence: Phumza Maweni, Karla Pretorius, Nozipho Ntshangase, Nicola Smith, Shadine van der Merwe, Monique Reyneke, Ane Retief, Pamela Chukwu, Fezeka Sondzaba, Bongise Wete.
Mid-court: Izette Griesel, Bongiwe Msomi, Rome Joubert, Khanyisa Chawane, Marlize de Bruin, Lungile Mthembu, Shannen Bartlett, Tshina Mdau, Sikholiwe Mdletshe, Precious Mthembu.
Shooters: Lefebre Rademan, Kamogelo Maseko, Nichole Taljaard, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Renske Stoltz, Sigi Burger, Nonsikelelo Mazibuko, Elmere van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter.