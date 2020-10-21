Silver Ferns great Laura Langman announces retirement from netball
New Zealand great Laura Langman has announced her retirement from netball.
The 34 year-old called time on her international career during the summer, but has now decided to step down from the domestic game.
She most recently captained Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia’s Super Netball domestic competition during the 2020 season.
She wrote on Instagram: "To be a part of a team is a gift. Team mates see you at your best, your worst and all the times in between.
“These are the memories that make the journey so special. Thanks for having me Netball whanau, it has been a blast...what next is unknown and that’s what makes it so exciting... goosebumps Over and out.”
The midcourter signed for the club in 2017 and was also part of the squad when they won their first title in her debut season.
She then took a year’s break from the sport before returning to Lighting for the 2019 season.
Langman holds the Silver Ferns record for the most caps in history with 163 caps, and has won two Commonwealth Games gold medals and is a World Cup winner.