Shona O’Dwyer re-signs for Celtic Dragons ahead of 2021 season
Midcourter Shona O’Dwyer has re-signed for Cetlic Dragons ahead of the Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season.
The 22 year-old made three appearances for the Welsh side last season before it was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She has also represented Wales at under-21 level at the 2019 Netball European event where she won a silver medal.
On her signing, she said: "Even though the 2020 season was cut short, it was an enjoyable and positive experience. The environment created by the coaching team and players promoted progression and development and we began to build some strong strategies and put them onto court.
“As a result, I was extremely keen to re-sign for Dragons this season and continue the work we had started last year.”
Celtic Dragons Director of Netball Tania Hoffman added: “Shona is a fantastic young player and brings an amazing work ethic and dynamism to the squad.”
The 2021 season is due to begin in February.