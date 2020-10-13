Vitality Roses stars Serena Guthrie and Laura Malcolm have been named as co-captains ahead of the side’s three-Test series against New Zealand at the end of the month.

Guthrie, 30, is set to return to the court after a year out of the sport following last year’s netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist will collect her 100th cap for the side.

Malcolm, 29, will captain alongside Guthrie after impressing during her stint as vice-captain during the 2019 Test series in South Africa and January's Netball Nations Cup.

Fran Williams, who has 13 caps for her national side, will be taking on the role as vice-captain during the series.

Head coach Jess Thirlby has had to stay on home soil after she tested positive for coronavirus. Saracens Mavericks’ Kat Ratnapala will be flying out instead.

Thirlby said: "Serena and Laura are well respected members of the team.

"Serena has a wealth of international knowledge and exposure, which is important for a captain to have going into a series against the current world champions and after such an unsettling year for all.

“It's brilliant to have her back in the mix and back in the red dress, the players really look up to her and I know she'll do an outstanding job.

“Laura is a positive, hardworking and highly motivated member of the team and has a natural ability in knowing how to get the best out of those around her. Over the last 12 months she's proved her ability to be a leader throughout training and previous international competitions."

England will begin their campaign against the Silver Ferns on October 28.