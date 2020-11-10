Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway announces squad for 2020/21 international season
Scottish Thistles head coach Tamsin Greenway has named her netball squad for the first time since being appointed earlier this year.
Captain Claire Maxwell and defenders Emily Nicholl and Hayley Mulheron have all been included in the squad after featuring in last year’s netball World Cup in Liverpool.
Emma Love and Savannah Antoine have been called-up from the current under-21 team ahead of the 2020/21 international season.
Former England international Greenway was due to lead her team at the Netball Europe Open in Glasgow for the first time at the end of August, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She said: "After working closely with a large group of athletes over the past few months, we were finally able to select.
“I've been hugely impressed with the amount of talent on display and it was great for the players to be rewarded for their efforts and dedication.”
Scottish Thistles squad:
Emma Barrie, Bethan Goodwin, Niamh McCall, Lynsey Gallagher, Nicola McCleery, Emma Love, Claire Maxwell, Rebecca Edgar, Savannah Antoine, Sarah MacPhail, Emily Nicholl, Hayley Mulheron, Ella Gibbons and Lauren Tait.