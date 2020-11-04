Scotland netball international Claire Maxwell announces pregnancy with first child
Scotland netball international Claire Maxwell has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Chris.
The 32 year-old midcourter is expecting to give birth in April next year and said on Twitter that she was ‘beyond excited’.
Maxwell signed for Vitality Netball Superleague club Strathclyde Sirens last month.
She will not take to the court this season that is due to start in February but will remain as an assistant coach at Sirens.
She told the club: “During the 2020/21 season I am really looking forward to concentrating fully on my role as the Assistant Coach of Strathclyde Sirens. I want to be there for the team in every sense possible and I will continue to support the development of individual players and the squad as a collective.”
Sirens Technical Director Karen Atkinson added: “We are extremely pleased for Claire and her husband Chris on the arrival of their first child. It is such an exciting time for them and everyone at Strathclyde Sirens is so supportive of Claire and her playing and coaching journey.”