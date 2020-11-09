Saracens Mavericks’ Sasha Corbin and Jo Trip called-up to leadership team
Sasha Corbin and Jo Trip have been named in Saracens Mavericks’ leadership team ahead of the Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 season.
Midcourter Gabby Marshall and Roses shooter Kadeen Corbin will also join the team.
The four players selected have over two decades of experience between them in the Superleague and will be looking to help seal the side’s third domestic title.
Kadeen, who won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: "I’m excited to be a part of this leadership group for another year.
"It’s been a challenging year, but we have kept a pretty much the same squad with an exciting newcomer in the shooting circle, Ine-Mari Venter.
“As a team we are excited and raring to go, we want to put out some strong performances and be a serious contender in the Superleague.”
Mavericks head coach Kat Ratnapala, who recently coached the Roses in New Zealand, added: "This leadership group comes with a wealth of experience, character and true Mavericks.
“They show fantastic qualities on and off the court and I’m looking forward to continuing the journey they’ve started with us.”
The 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to get underway in February.