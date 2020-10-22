Rolling subs and Super Shot rule to return for Suncorp Super Netball 2021 season
Suncorp Super Netball bosses have announced the return of the controversial Super Shot for the 2021 season.
The move was met with anger from players earlier this year, despite bosses intending that the new rule would make the game more dynamic.
The league also lost one of its star players and Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett, who has left to compete in the ANZ Premiership.
A league statement said: “This year’s highly-successful trial of two new rules will see them rolled into the Suncorp Super Netball season for 2021.”
Rolling substitutes will also remain in place for next season and extra-time for drawn matches will be introduced.
Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said: "With a full pre-season ahead and the opportunity to practice and prepare over a longer period of time, it will be fascinating to see how the players and teams adapt their game plans to suit these rules heading into next year.
“Contrary to some media commentary, we attribute this season’s increase in viewership to a range of factors, including the fact we were the first elite female sport to run a full competition after the outbreak of COVID-19. While the Suncorp Super Shot is an important innovation, it was one of many reasons for the success of the 2020 season.”
The 2020 season also saw higher viewing figures than the previous year.