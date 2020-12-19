Rise Again Festival: Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder both win
Leeds Rhinos suffered defeat at the hands of Loughborough Lightning in their first ever match at the Rise Again Festival.
Lightning’s experience showed in the clash as they beat Rhinos 73-58, though Rhinos did impress in their first time on the court.
Rhinos kept a hand on the match for the majority of the game and it was neck and neck by the second quarter as the score stood level at 27-27.
The game continued to be tight but the final quarter saw Lightning storm ahead to take the win and their star player Alice Harvey pick up Player of the Match.
Meanwhile, the hosts Manchester Thunder beat Strathclyde Sirens 80-56 in a close encounter.
The first quarter was tight as the two sides battled to get a foothold in the match. The second and third quarters saw a continued fight between the sides as they headed into the fourth quarter 54-42.
The hosts then pulled away to claim the win however Sirens’ Bethany Dix won the Player of the Match.
Saracens Mavericks and Surrey Storm had to withdraw from the event after someone in the Mavericks camp showed symptoms of Covid-19.
The event was used as a way to get netball back up and running after the Vitality Superleague was cancelled earlier this year.
The league will start its new season early next year.