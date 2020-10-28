Leeds Rhinos Netball have announced the signing of Michelle Magee ahead of the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

The 20 year-old Northern Ireland international has come from Loughborough Lightning’s pathway.

She has represented her national senior team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and competed in last year’s World Cup.

On her signing, she said: "It’s an exciting year to join the Rhinos as they head into their first Superleague season and Dan Ryan has recruited some really talented players so I’m really pleased to be in the squad.

“I’ve worked with Dan at international level so I knew a lot about him and the environment he could create here and felt it would be one that would really challenge and push me. We have already started to gel as a squad in the short time we have been together and I can’t wait to play alongside my team mates.”

Two-time champions Wasps have announced the signing of Ella Powell-Davies.

The star has come from Superleague rivals Severn Stars.

She said: “I am so excited to be moving to Wasps this year, it is a fresh start and new challenge for me. I can’t wait to get started! Wasps is known for how professional it is and I can’t wait to be a part of that environment around such amazing and inspiring players and staff.”

Meanwhile, Celtic Dragons have announced that Christina Shaw will be making her Superleague debut with the side in 2021.

She has been in the Welsh group squads and made her international senior debut in 2017 at the Netball Europe Open Championship.

Dragons’ director of Netball Tania Hoffman said: “We are really excited to have Christina making her Superleague debut with us. Those who have followed Christina’s progress through age group netball and her rapid progression into the national side will know exactly what she is capable of.”

Elsewhere, Jas Oeogberin is set to return to Loughborough Lightning for a second season.

The 19 year-old was a key player during the 2019 season when the side won the British Fast5 All-Stars competition.

She has represented England at youth level and regularly features in the under-21 squad.

Lightning head Coach Sara Bayman said: “We’ve tried to recruit the best young English talent in recent years and these players are exactly that. We saw a glimpse of what they could do last season and I’m excited to see much more from them this year.”

Surrey Storm have added Sophie Kelly to the squad ahead of their 2021 campaign.

The star has been promoted from the side’s pathway into Mikki Austin’s Superleague side.

Kelly said: "I am so excited to have been given this amazing opportunity to be a part of the Superleague squad this season.

“Since joining Storm when I was 13 I always looked up to the Superleague players and now training alongside them is a dream come true!”