Megan Anderson has been named head coach of Suncorp Super Netball side Queensland Firebirds, beating her former national team boss Lisa Alexander to the role.

Anderson represented Australia and earned 20 caps before retiring from professional netball in 2011.

For the last two years she has been in the Australian Diamonds set-up as an assistant coach to Alexander, who is no longer head coach after her contract was axed by Netball Australia.

But now Anderson, 46, will take on her first role as head coach at Firebirds ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

She replaces Roselee Jencke who quit the role in October after 11 years at the top-flight club.

Anderson said: "It’s an incredible opportunity to coach at the Suncorp Super Netball level and I am genuinely humbled to be the next Head Coach of the Queensland Firebirds.

"The Club has such a rich tradition and successful history, and I am confident we will continue to build upon that legacy as a group.

“As a coach, I pride myself on being creative, positive and adaptable, and I’ve worked really hard to develop my skills since retiring to ensure I would be ready to grab an opportunity like this with both hands.”

During her career as a netballer she player for Sydney Swifts before moving to the ANZ Premiership where she played for Southern Steel and Northern Mystics.

Following her retirement, she also spent five seasons as an assistant coach at NSW Swifts.

Queensland Firebirds CEO, Catherine Clark added: "She has a tremendous respect for the culture of success synonymous with the Firebirds and is incredibly driven to build upon it. I have no doubt her hunger will resonate with our athletes as they share those same goals.

“I have also been impressed by Megan’s determination that the Firebirds will set the standard for a brand of netball of which all of Queensland can be truly proud.”

Anderson will begin her role in December.

A date has not yet been announced for the start of the 2021 season.