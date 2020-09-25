Australian netball head coach Stacey Marinkovich says Gretel Bueta is pregnant, not inured, which is why she has been included in the Constellation Cup squad despite not playing any Super Netball this season.

Bueta is due to give birth in January and with the Cup being postponed from October to early next year she could be available to play for her country.

Marinkovich told Australian Associated Press: “It’s forward thinking with some big tournaments coming up, so the contribution that Gretel can make to the group can be significant.

"She was the best player in the league and amongst the Diamonds last year so her past performances have been taken into account.

“She’s not injured and that’s the thing that’s significantly different when it comes to selection. There’s nothing to say that she can’t come back and be performing and we will work through that with her.”

There are also five new names who have made the squad, which was announced today, in Sophie Garbin, Kim Jenner, Cara Koenen, Maddy Proud and Verity Charles.

The squad is due to enter a camp next month after the Super Netball grand final.

The head coach added: “We recognise that the players have been going since November and this tournament and condensed season has been like a Comm Games on steroids.

“We don’t want to tax the body and the mind too much but we have a unique opportunity to bring the group together and lay the foundations so when we do come together in January we can really maximise the time on the court because we’ve already got a really thorough understanding of the direction we want to go.”

Full squad: Jess Anstiss, Kiera Austin, Caitlin Bassett, Gretel Bueta, Courtney Bruce, Verity Charles, Sophie Garbin, Paige Hadley, Kimberley Jenner, Cara Koenen, Sarah Klau, Jamie-Lee Price, Maddy Proud, Emily Mannix, Kate Moloney, Gabi Simpson, Liz Watson, Jo Weston, Steph Wood.