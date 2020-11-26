NSW Swifts star Sophie Craig won’t return to Suncorp Super Netball club for 2021 season

By Alicia Turner
Thu 26 Nov 2020
NSW Swifts have announced Sophie Craig will not be returning for the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The 27 year-old midcourter was part of the Swifts squad that won the Premiership title in 2019. 

She was a training partner but replaced New Zealand international Kayla Johnson for the 2020 season. 

The club said on Twitter: "As we build up to 2021 we are sad to announce that Sophie Craig (nee Halpin) will not return to the Swifts next season. 

“A proud NSW junior, she leaves us a Premiership winner and one of the most passionate players ever to don a Swifts dress. Always a Swift. Thanks Soph.”

A date for the start of the 2021 season is yet to be announced. 

