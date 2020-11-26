NSW Swifts star Sophie Craig won’t return to Suncorp Super Netball club for 2021 season
19:55pm, Thu 26 Nov 2020
NSW Swifts have announced Sophie Craig will not be returning for the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.
The 27 year-old midcourter was part of the Swifts squad that won the Premiership title in 2019.
She was a training partner but replaced New Zealand international Kayla Johnson for the 2020 season.
The club said on Twitter: "As we build up to 2021 we are sad to announce that Sophie Craig (nee Halpin) will not return to the Swifts next season.
“A proud NSW junior, she leaves us a Premiership winner and one of the most passionate players ever to don a Swifts dress. Always a Swift. Thanks Soph.”
A date for the start of the 2021 season is yet to be announced.