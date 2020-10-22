NSW Swifts have announced the re-signings of Lauren Moore and Tayla Fraser ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

Both stars were part of the squad when the side won the Premiership last year.

Moore, 22, made her debut in 2016 and has been at the club as a rostered player and training partner.

Head coach Briony Akle said: “Lauren has been knocking on the door for a few years now but injury has gotten in the way, however this season she a had a proper run and showed what she is capable of.”

Fraser made her Swifts debut last year and was a training partner for 2020, however after impressing Akle she was called-up to the extended Swifts squad.

Akle said: "Tayla has done fantastic job when called on and I think the stage is now set for her to really make a statement.

“She has really bought into the ethos of what it means to play for the Swifts and done the hard yard to get to where she’s at now.”

Laura Scherian has re-signed for Lightning - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Laura Scherian and Maddy McAuliffe are set to stay at Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Attacker Scherian, 32, made her Australian Diamonds debut in the Constellation Cup last year.

She said: "The Lightning environment is truly special and the Sunshine Coast has become my home, so I had no hesitation in signing on for next year.

“I believe there’s so much more that we can achieve as a group and that’s a really exciting prospect.”

Midcourter McAuliffe has put pen to paper after impressing during another season with the side.

She added: “This season presented a range of challenges but I think it also taught us a lot about ourselves as individuals and as a group and that can only strengthen us going forward.”

Elsewhere, reigning league champions Melbourne Vixens have re-signed duo Liz Watson and Jo Weston for next season.

Watson, who was co-captain, earned the most goal assists of the season with 367.

Weston finished her 2020 campaign winning the Player of the Season Award.

Both players have also been named in this year’s Australian national squad.

Netball Victoria’s General Manager Rebekah Webster said: “Liz and Jo are two names that are now synonymous with the Vixens family, and whilst fans are used to seeing the work they do on the court, they are instrumental in the work they do off the court around the club as well.”

Meanwhile, West Coast Fever have re-signed Alice Teague-Neeld, Stacey Francis, Olivia Lewis, Sunday Aryang and Emma Cosh until the end of next season.

However, Ingrid Colyer and Shannon Eagland have not been offered new contracts.

Fever head coach Stacey Marinkovich said: "Stacey Francis is a great defender and continues to push her teammates to be the best and I’m really excited to see what she can do on court with Fever again next year.

"The depth of our squad is really important, especially in the season we have just played in. Alice continues to develop her game and partner with Jhaniele really well.

“As a product of the WA player pathway Olivia is an important part of our defensive structure and her game continues to improve. She performed against some of the best shooters in the League and I’m excited to be part of her continued growth into the future.”

Both Aryang and Cosh were part of the 12-player extended squad for the 2020 season.

Cosh made her debut in Round 9 and managed to secure her spot in the starting seven ever since.