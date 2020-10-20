NSW Swifts have re-signed Trinidad and Tobago international Sam Wallace.

The 26-year-old was a part of the squad who won the Premiership final in 2019 and has also been named club MVP twice.

The shooter joined in 2017 and has played alongside England star shooter Helen Housby, with the pair both making their 50th appearances for the side in the 2020 season.

Head Coach Briony Akle said: "Since both players joined the Swifts in 2017 they have formed a formidable partnership in the attack end.

"Sam has been a rock for us in attack and she really showed what she can do in all areas of the attack circle with her long-range shooting this year.

"Her partnership with Helen is one of the best to watch in the game. While we didn’t get the finish to 2020 we were looking for, the connections we’ve formed over the past three seasons will only continue to strengthen."

Phumza Maweni (right) is to remain at Lightning - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Elsewhere, Phumza Maweni and Peace Proscovia have re-signed for Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Maweni, 36, joined the team in 2019 and continued to impress during the 2020 season.

The South African star said: "I’ve loved my time so far with Lightning, and I cannot wait to be out on court again with this team next year.

"It’s never easy to make the decision to be away from family but I know I am making the right choice for my son and my career and the Lightning family have made that arrangement so much easier."

Proscovia, 30, is also contuining her time with the squad following a successful last season.

The Ugandan captain said: "It is with great honour that I sign on with Lightning for another year, playing on the Sunshine Coast has given me the opportunity to learn so much and to improve my netball.

"I feel privileged to play alongside such a supportive team and cannot wait to see what next year presents."

The club has also revealed that goalkeeper Anni Lee-Jones will leave at the end of the campaign.

Lightning Head Coach Kylee Byrne said: "As with any elite athlete, with the commitment to training someone like Anni has given, it is important to be in a situation to be able to test your skills and knowledge out on court and we wish Anni every success as she chases those opportunities now."

Hannah Petty co-captained the side during the 2020 season - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Adelaide Thunderbirds have announced the re-signing of midcourt trio Masie Nankivell, Hannah Petty and Shadine van der Merwe.

Nankivell, 21, played all 14 games during the 2020 season and finished the season sharing Club Champion honours with Shamera Sterling.

She has also been named in the 2020/21 Australian Development Squad.

Petty, 23, played ten games last season after missing some matches due to an illness.

She co-captained the side during the campaign and Thunderbirds’ high performance manager Pitre Bourdon called her a ‘natural leader’.

And Merwe, 27, made her debut for the squad in 2019 as a temporary replacement player, but has now managed to earn a full-time spot on the team.

Bourdon said: "Shadine’s leadership qualities really shined through in 2020.

"She showed significant growth in her role as a shutdown wing defence as well as her ability to drive the ball into attack.

"Shadine is also incredibly well respected amongst her peers and we can’t wait to see her back in Adelaide for pre-season."

The side announced earlier that Kate Shimmin will not return for the 2021 season after almost a decade at the club.

Bourdon added: "Kate has given so much to this club and has been an incredibly valuable member of the team for many years now.

"While we can appreciate this decision will be disappointing for our fans as we know how loved Kate is, this is part of our strategy to rejuvenate the Thunderbirds list in our pursuit for future success."