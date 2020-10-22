NSW Swifts have announced the re-signings of Sophie Garbin and Natalie Haythornthwaite ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

Both stars featured in the squad when the side won the Premiership final in 2019.

Garbin, who made an MVP debut for the club in 2018, has recently been named in the Australian squad for the new season.

The 23 year-old has previously represented her country in the Fast5 World Series.

Haythornthwaite, 27, has been at the club for three years.

She is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and captained England during the side’s test series against South Africa last year.

Head coach Briony Akle said: “Depth is of huge importance when you are looking to win a championship and both Sophie and Nat have demonstrated how important they are over the past number of years.”

Jamie-Lee Price is looking forward to the new season - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Elsewhere, Jamie-Lee Price and Maddie Hay have re-signed for another season at GIANTS Netball.

Price, 24, will enter her fifth season with the side.

She said: "I have absolutely loved the past four seasons and to get to put the orange dress back on again in 2021 excites me.

“We have a really exciting bunch of girls, with some really good combinations and I can’t wait to show what we’ve got next year.”

Hay, 25, signed for the side last season after spending the first three years before that as a training partner.

She said: "I know how hard it is to get a contract and I am just as grateful as I was last year and so excited to be able to do it all over again.

