NSW Swifts have announced the signings of defenders Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner ahead of the 2021 season.

The pair have been at the Suncorp Super Netball club since 2017 and 2016 respectively and are the side’s first signings for the new season.

Swifts Head Coach Briony Akle said: "I think when they are both fully fit and firing Sarah and Maddy form a formidable defensive combination which is pretty hard to match across the league.

“Both players are exceptionally driven to succeed and I know missing out on back-to-back titles this year will only spur them on.”

Australian Matilda McDonell (centre) to spend the 2021 season with GIANTS - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Meanwhile, Giants Netball have re-signed defender Matilda McDonell.

The 20 year-old has played ten games for the side and is looking forward to working with the team to win the title.

She said: "We’ve had so much growth and spirit in our 2020 season.

“It was really disappointing that we didn’t get to have a crack at finals considering how much potential our team has.

"However, that just means we have to roll up our sleeves in pre-season and leave no stone unturned so we can work towards the 2021 premiership.”

Romelda Aiken (right) has re-signed for Firebirds - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Elsewhere, Queensland Firebirds revealed their stellar shooting circle.

Gretel Bueta, Romelda Aiken and Tippah Dwan have all re-signed for the club ahead of the season.

Bueta is set to return to the court following the birth of her child.

Last season Aiken and Dwan finished second in goals scored by shooting pairs across the league.

Queensland Firebirds’ High Performance Director Jeremy Hickmans said: "Romelda again proved she’s amongst the world’s best shooters with her resurgent form this year, while Tippah produced one of the most impressive debut seasons we’ve seen across the league in recent memory.

“When you can then welcome a player of Gretel’s calibre back into that mix, you’re looking at one of the most proficient and versatile shooting circles in the competition.”