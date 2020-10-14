Niamh Cooper re-signs for Surrey Storm after impressing Mikki Austin last season
Niamh Cooper has re-signed for Vitality Netball Superleague side Surrey Storm.
The 28 year-old impressed head coach and player Mikki Austin following her stint with the club before the 2020 season came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Northern Ireland international has earned 52 caps for her country and featured in the squad during the 2019 summer World Cup.
The midcourter said: "I loved every minute playing on court for Storm last year, so when Mikki asked if I would re-sign it really was a no brainer.
“There is some really exciting new talent coming into the group this year following the retirement of some of our experienced players last season, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve going forward into 2021.”
Austin added: "Niamh is a fantastic athlete and such a workhorse, which is critical in that Wing Defence position.
“She had a real impact in her first season with Surrey Storm so we are thrilled to be extending her contract here for the next international cycle."