Melbourne Vixens claim Suncorp Super Netball title as they beat West Coast Fever 66-64
The Melbourne Vixens have won the Suncorp Super Netball title for the first time since 2014 after beating West Coast Fever 66-64 in a tense final.
The score was 64-64 with just 90 seconds left when Vixens’ Mwai Kumwenda scored to put her side one point ahead.
Some amazing defending from Jo Weston and Emily Mannix saw them keep out a shot from Fever as they looked to equalise.
Kumwenda then scored again to secure the victory, sending Vixens’ retiring players, Caitlin Thwaites and Tegan Philip, out on a high.
Vixens head coach, Simone McKinnis said afterwards: “It was just exhilaration that moment when the game was over, and pride and relief and everything in between and around that...and now it’s just satisfaction for what’s been a really full-on season and a full-on year.
“I’m just proud of the girls, we can now actually breathe and enjoy what has been a well-and hard-earned championship.”
Thwaites said it had taken a lot for the team to come so far in a season thwarted by Covid.
“I think there will be moments of emotion that kind of spill over in the next little bit, but I couldn’t be prouder of what this team has overcome to get here and I think unless you’ve been a part of it and known the ins and outs, it’s a pretty incredible feat to have got this far this year.”