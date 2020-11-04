Melbourne Vixens have announced the re-signing of Kate Eddy ahead of the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The 23 year-old joined the squad last year and helped the side win the league in the 2020 campaign.

The defender was also recently named in Australia’s 2020/21 development squad for the first time.

Netball Victoria’s General Manager and Vixens’ Performance & Pathways Rebekah Webster said: "This year has obviously been Kate’s first year with us as a contracted player, but as she has come up through the Netball Victoria pathway she already knew a lot of the athletes and staff well, so it’s been great to see her slot into the team without missing a beat."

Mahalia Cassidy is looking forward to the new season - (Copyright AAP/PA Images)

Elsewhere, Mahalia Cassidy has signed for Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The star attacker has joined from Queensland Firebirds and has also been named in the Australian Diamond development squad.

Cassidy said: "When a new opportunity and challenge presented itself at Lightning, I was incredibly excited to sign on with the club ahead of 2021.

"Lightning is a consistently competitive side in the Suncorp Super Netball league and I’m eager to do whatever I can to contribute to the team, both on and off court."

Lightning have re-signed shooting duo Steph Wood and Cara Koenen for the new season.

The pair were pivotal to the side during the 2020 season and have also impressed at national level after both were recently named in the Diamonds squad for the next international cycle.

"This year taught me a lot about myself and I think that will only make me a better netballer and I’m really eager to have an uninterrupted, full pre-season.

"We’ve come so far as a group at Lightning but there’s still so much left for us to achieve and I’m excited to be a part of that."

Koenen added: "Our team here at Lightning has become my family and they’ve all taught me so much, season to season.

"2021 is another clean slate and I can’t wait to build on this year and play my role for the team."

Suncorp Super Netball are yet to announce a date for the 2021 season.