Saracens Mavericks have re-signed Gabby Marshall and Razia Quashie ahead of the 2021 Vitality Superleague season.

Marshall, 24, joined the side in 2018 and has previously played for Manchester Thunder.

The midcourter also has six caps for England and led the under-21 team to a bronze medal at the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017.

Meanwhile, Quashie, 23, will be entering her fifth season with the Mavericks.

The defender has also represented England after making her senior debut in 2018 and has since earned 11 caps for her country.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Manchester Thunder have re-signed defender Rebekah Airey.

The 24 year-old joined from Loughborough Lightning and is now in her third season with Thunder.

Speaking about her decision to stay with Manchester, she said: "I’m super excited to be back at Thunder for the 2021 season.

"I’ve been missing netball like crazy these past few months so I’m doubly looking forward to getting back on court and defending our Superleague title.

"My personal goal for this season is to become a better player all round- faster, quicker and even better at reading the game so I can get as many intercepts and disruptions as possible."

Surrey Storm have re-signed Leah Middleton ahead of their 2021 Superleague campaign.

The Australian moved over to England last season from Suncorp Super League side Queensland Firebirds.

Leah said: "I’m very excited to be returning to Storm for the 2021 season.

"It means a lot to me to represent this franchise as I believe we’re a club that is built on strong connections but also hard work and dedication, which made my decision very easy when given the opportunity to re-sign for the upcoming season.

"I’m very grateful to be able to wear the Storm dress for another year and hope to continue to build the combinations and success that we saw glimpses of previously."

Abby Tyrrell has re-joined the Welsh side - (Copyright PA)

And Celtic Dragons have added Abby Tyrrell to their squad for the 2021 season.

The former Under-21 England star was named the club’s Most Improved Player at the end of the 2019 season.

On her re-signing, she said: "I decided to sign with Dragons again because I love the environment within the team. They have always been a very supportive club from the very first year I joined.

"I think that the Superleague will be different this year, with Leeds [Rhinos] coming in and maybe some movement from players which will be interesting and exciting to see."

The Vitality Netball Superleague season is due to return in February.