Saracens Mavericks have announced the signings of England internationals Kadeen Corbin and Jodie Gibson.

Shooter Corbin, who has earned 70 caps for her country, has re-signed for the side after impressing during their 2019 campaign.

She won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018 and featured in the 2019 World Cup.

Defender Gibson is also joining the squad again after a successful 2019 season.

She missed the start of the 2020 season due to an injury, but is set to come back stronger next season.

Gibson, who has earned 25 caps for her country, was also part of the squad who won the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Zanele Vimbela is looking forward to the season ahead in the English league - (Copyright Sports Inc/PA Images)

Strathclyde Sirens have re-signed Zanele Vimbela ahead of next year.

The South African goalkeeper was named in the national squad during the World Cup last year.

The defender said: "I’ve been training loads behind the scenes and I’m so ready to get back out on court with the girls and build on the our performances following from a very short 2020 season.

“There are lots of good things still to come from this team and I’m thrilled to be representing Sirens for another season.”

Meanwhile, two-time Superleague champions Surrey Storm have re-signed Alima Priest.

She earned a promotion from a training partner to a full contract ahead of the 2021 season.

Priest said: “I’m so excited to be back with Storm for this season. I’m looking forward to getting back on court and working with our brilliant coaching team. I’m ready to continue to build, grow and compete with this incredible team.”

Head coach and player Mikki Austin added: “We are thrilled to have elevated Alima from a training partner to a full contract for 2021.

“She is an athlete who has stayed the course over the last few seasons and worked incredibly hard to earn this opportunity.”