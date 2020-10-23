Saracens Mavericks have added to their Vitality Netball Superleague 2021 squad after re-signing Georgia Lees, Dani McFarlane and Jo Trip.

Attacker Lees is set to be back in the black and red dress for a third season after joining from Surrey Storm before the side’s 2019 campaign.

Defender McFarlane will return to the fold after several injuries.

She was part of the squad during 2011-13 before she injured her Achilles.

The star then ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in February 2019, but was determined to ‘come back stronger’.

New Zealand’s Trip has also penned a new deal with the side.

She signed in 2019 and was named in the starting line-up for all three games of the short-lived 2020 season.

Northern Ireland international Fi Toner has signed for Leeds Rhinos Netball.

The club are set to make their debut in the league ahead of the 2021 season.

The 19 year-old has earned over 80 caps for her country and was the vice-captain of the squad’s campaign during the 2019 World Cup.

She has previously spent time at Team Bath, Team Northumbria and London Pulse.

On her signing, she said: "It’s great to be joining the Rhinos and the new set up here in Leeds. It’s been a good couple of few weeks so far in pre-season and I am enjoying it.

“I think the young talent that (head coach) Dan (Ryan) has recruited to the club have incredible talent and it’s going to be really nice to get to know them, see their skill set at the start and see that grow over the season."

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning have re-signed Ella Clark.

She will be entering her fifth season with the side.

She said: “I wanted to come back to Lightning this year because I really want to win. I feel like we’ve come close so many times and I just really want to get over that line with this team. It’s a great bunch of girls and I really think we can do it this year.”

Meanwhile, Surrey Storm have announced the signing of Grace Sullivan.

The star progressed through the ranks of the club’s pathway and is set to make her senior debut this season.

The defender said: "I first started at Storm U17’s and felt a strong connection with the team.

“It is a dream come true to be involved with the Superleague team and I feel privileged and so lucky to be able to wear duck egg blue once again!”

Head coach Mikki Austin added: “As a young and upcoming defender who has a fantastic work ethic along with the ability to win the ball when you need it, Grace will be an asset to our squad for this coming season.”