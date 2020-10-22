Saracens Mavericks have made a host of re-signings ahead of the new season.

Sasha Corbin, Steph Collard, Beth Ecuyer-Dale and Chloe Essam are all on board for the restart of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Attacker Corbin will be returning for her tenth season with the side.

The captain has also won four VNSL titles in her career including one with Mavericks in 2011.

Collard has also put pen to paper and will be entering her sixth campaign with the club.

Head coach Kat Ratnapala said: “Steph is a hard-working, gutsy and talented athlete. She is a fantastic team member and we’re excited to continue to work with her this season.”

Ecuyer-Dale has also signed a new deal after making several appearances during the 2020 short-lived campaign.

While Essam signs for a second consecutive season for the Hertfordshire side.

Essam said: “Super excited for the opportunity to resign for Saracens Mavericks for a second season. To get back to training and playing with the squad, and to pick up where we left off last season. Cannot wait to regroup, build, and go again! Bring on 2021.”

Loughborough Lightning have re-signed Lucy Parize for the new season which is due to begin in February.

The shooter has had previous experience from England youth programmes where she has played at both under-19 and under-21 level.

She will be returning for her third season at Lightning and on her signing, she said: “It’s great to be back for another season at Lightning where we have great supporters each week, amazing coaches and support staff! I’m looking forward to getting back to training with the team and seeing what the 2021 season brings.”

Leeds Rhinos Netball, who will make their Superleague debut, have announced the signing of Amelia Hall from reigning champions Manchester Thunder.

The 21 year-old attacker was a training partner for two seasons at Thunder.

On her signing, she said: “I feel really privileged to be joining this team and to be part of this new squad. I am looking forward to working with (head coach) Dan Ryan again being part of a new environment."

High Performance Director and Superleague head coach for Leeds Rhinos Netball, Ryan added: "Amelia is a fast, dynamic and skilful attacking mid court player that gives us great depth in this area of the court.

“She is very strong and robust in the gym and her court work and skills have certainly caught our attention.”

Nicole Humphrys is set to remain at Storm for another season - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Nicole Humphrys has re-signed for Surrey Storm ahead of the new season.

The 24 year-old midcourter previously joined Storm from Severn Stars.

Director of Netball Mikki Austin added: “We are so excited to announce Nicole is re-signing for another season here at Surrey Storm.

“Nicole, who recovered from an ACL injury has come back to fitness in fine form post the COVID-19 break.”